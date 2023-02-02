PM Hasina opens construction of country's first-ever underground metro rail

Sheikh Hasina earlier on 28 December last opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city.

The government will construct the MRT Line-1, having both underground and elevated facilities, from Airport to Kamalapur and Purbachal to Natun Bazar with an estimated cost of Tk 525.61 billion by 2026.

A total of six metro rail routes will be inaugurated in the capital city Dhaka by 2030.

According to the project details, the MRT Line-1 will have two parts - a 19.872 km part from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur (Airport route) which will be underground with 12 stations and an around 11.37km elevated line from Natun Bazar to Purbachal (Purbachal route) having seven stations, while Natun Bazar and Nadda stations will be underground as part of the airport route.

Bangladesh government and the development partner agency Japan International Cooperation (JICA) will bear expenses of Tk 525.61 billion for construction work of the MRT Line-1, of which JICA will provide Tk 394.50 billion as project assistance (PA) and Bangladesh government will give Tk 131.11 billion.