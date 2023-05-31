Govt making each effort to keep country's economy vibrant: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told Parliament that the government is making all sorts of effort to keep the country's wheels of economy running despite the economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

The Premier told the House while responding to a tabled question of ruling party lawmaker MA Latif, elected from Chattogram, at the prime minister's question-answer session.