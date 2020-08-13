Meerjady Sabrina made additional DG of DGHS

IEDCR director Meerjady Sabrina Flora
IEDCR director Meerjady Sabrina Flora

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), has been made the additional director general (planning and development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Health Service Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday, according to UNB.

It said that her appointment will be effective from 20 August.

She was appointed as the director of IEDCR in 2016.

