Bangladesh government strongly rejects visible ‘politically motivated efforts’

The Bangladesh government has strongly rejected what it says some visible “politically motivated efforts” of some corners to mislead the people by showcasing the upcoming visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as an occasion to “put undue pressure” on the government, reports news agency UNB.

“The government of Bangladesh firmly believes that politicisation of the human rights agenda never helps in promoting and protecting human rights of the people; and therefore, sincere dialogue and cooperation is the pathway,” said the government early Saturday.