Will the International Court of Justice Deliver justice for Rohingyas?

Last Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations that deals with legal disputes among member states, dealt a blow to the Myanmar military regime’s efforts to derail the Gambia vs. Myanmar genocide case.

The court issued an almost 9,000-words ruling, which is littered with esoteric legalese in French and Latin, effectively rejecting all four preliminary objections lodged by Myanmar regime’s legal team represented by its “Agent” ex-Colonel Ko Ko Hlaing, a known genocide propagandist.

For the community of lawyers and activists campaigning against genocides this is “a complete victory”, as a counsel for Gambia, Arsalan Suleman, said to the Washington Post. The UN court has a dismal record: only two other genocide cases have been heard and ruled on by the ICJ in its seven decades of existence. There are several dozen cases which could have been recognised as genocides, according to the Genocide Watch.