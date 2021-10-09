Government

Mohib Ullah killing won't impact Rohingya repatriation: Foreign secy

Prothom Alo English Desk
The killing incident of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah will not make any impact on repatriation of Rohingya people to their homeland Myanmar, said foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, reports BSS.

"Five persons have been arrested over Mohib Ullah killing. The government is taking into account the incident with due importance," he told journalists at the Cox's Bazar airport after visiting the Kutupalong Rohingya camp at Ukhia in the district Saturday.

Momen said they have talked with the family of Mohib Ullah and the government is also giving importance to provide security to the family. Any kind of irregularity in the camp will not be spared, he said.

The foreign secretary said different initiatives are underway for initiating the repatriation process while the United Nations also joined the process of shifting Rohingya people to Bhashan Char.

A four-member delegation of foreign ministry led by the foreign secretary visited Kutupalong Lambashia camp Saturday. The delegation reached Cox's Bazar on Friday on a two-day visit.

They talked with slain Mohib Ullah's brother Habib Ullah. Besides, they also talked with other Rohingya people. On 29 September, Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Ukhia Rohingya camp in the district.

