Mohib Ullah killing won't impact Rohingya repatriation: Foreign secy

The killing incident of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah will not make any impact on repatriation of Rohingya people to their homeland Myanmar, said foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, reports BSS.

"Five persons have been arrested over Mohib Ullah killing. The government is taking into account the incident with due importance," he told journalists at the Cox's Bazar airport after visiting the Kutupalong Rohingya camp at Ukhia in the district Saturday.