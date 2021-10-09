Mohib Ullah killing won't impact Rohingya repatriation: Foreign secy

Momen said they have talked with the family of Mohib Ullah and the government is also giving importance to provide security to the family. Any kind of irregularity in the camp will not be spared, he said.
The foreign secretary said different initiatives are underway for initiating the repatriation process while the United Nations also joined the process of shifting Rohingya people to Bhashan Char.
A four-member delegation of foreign ministry led by the foreign secretary visited Kutupalong Lambashia camp Saturday. The delegation reached Cox's Bazar on Friday on a two-day visit.
They talked with slain Mohib Ullah's brother Habib Ullah. Besides, they also talked with other Rohingya people. On 29 September, Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Ukhia Rohingya camp in the district.