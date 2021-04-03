Mongla Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment

The 'Mongla Port Authority Bill, 2021' was placed in parliament on Saturday with a provision for tougher punishment for polluting the environment, reports UNB.

State minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury placed the bill and it was sent to the respective Standing Committee for further scrutiny. The Committee was asked to submit its report within two months.

The bill will abolish the Chalna Port Authority Ordinance, 1976 as it was promulgated during a military regime.