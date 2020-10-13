Municipality mayor suspended for assaulting UNO

The government has suspended a municipality mayor for assaulting an Upazila Nirbahi Officer at the monthly meeting of the upazila parishad, reports news agency UNB.

The suspended mayor is Abdul Baten of Bera municipality in Pabna and the UNO is Asif Anam.

The local government department issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

Baten reportedly physically and verbally assaulted the UNO at the monthly meeting on Monday.

Earlier, Asif Anam submitted a written complaint to the deputy commissioner over the matter.

The notification said the mayor can be removed from his post for such offence under the local government act.

It said Baten has been suspended as the government believes such acts of a municipality mayor go against the public interest.