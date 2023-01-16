PM Hasina urges affluent people to stand by destitute

Prime minister’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed newspersons after the meeting.

He said in the function 36 banks donated a total of Tk 113.25 crore (over 1.13 billion) to construct the houses for landless and homeless people under Ashrayan project.

Calling upon the well-off persons to come forward to build houses for landless and homeless, Sheikh Hasina said, “not only the government, but also we all will take the country forward on the road of development.”

She said the lifestyle of many landless and homeless people have changed after getting land and home.

The prime minister also said most of the landless and homeless people have already been given land and home and there are few left which are also being constructed.

“Nothing can be greater than the smile and satisfaction of those people who got a house in the Ashrayan project,” she said.