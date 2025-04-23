Govt plans to open pharmacies at 700 hospitals

The government has planned to build a pharmacy network aimed at making medicine easily accessible to people with initially opening pharmacies at 700 hospitals across the country. The government also emphasised manufacturing of more essential drugs. Experts think treatment costs will decrease once these two measures are in place.

According to the senior officials at the health ministry, these pharmacies will be attached to 429 upazila hospitals, 59 district or Sadar hospitals, 35 government medical college hospitals and 21 specialised hospitals.

Besides, pharmacies will be operated on lease at other government health institutions and big cities. These pharmacies will remain open round-the-clock. Besides those, private pharmacies will also continue to operate, increasing availability of drugs.

The health ministry already held several meetings with Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI), civil organisations and various government agencies about the matter. Some issues were even raised at the advisory council’s meeting.

The Health Affairs Reform Commission also recommended setting up a nationwide pharmacy network, updating the list of essential drugs and increasing supply of medicines at public hospitals.