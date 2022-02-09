Narayanganj city polls proved again people don’t make any mistake: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls proved again that the people never make any mistake as they have elected their favourite candidates in a free, fair and neutral election.

“The people never do mistakes and that’s the reality... It has been proved again in the NCC elections,” she said.

The prime minister said this at the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected mayor of NCC, Selina Hayat Ivy, and 36 councillors at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

She administered the oath of office to Ivy joining the ceremony virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.