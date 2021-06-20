None will remain homeless, reaffirms PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday handed over 53,340 more houses to the landless and homeless people, reiterating her pledge to give shelter to everyone.

“Our target is to provide a shelter to every person as none in any area of the country will remain landless, homeless and shelterless,” she said in a house distribution ceremony among the landless and homeless people free of cost.

The prime minister inaugurated the distribution of tin-shed pucca houses on two decimals of land under the second phase of the Asrayan-2 project on virtual platform joining from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital this morning.