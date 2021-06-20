None will remain homeless, reaffirms PM Hasina

She said that the government has been giving houses not only under the Ashrayan project, but also under various programmes of the ministries.
The government has been working tirelessly to bring all the people under the housing scheme, she said, adding that various ministries alongside the Ashrayan projects are working to give everyone a shelter following the Father of the Nation’s footsteps.
“Life of the person, who is living beside the roads, footpaths, rail lines defying the rain and storm, will change if he gets a house and there is no bigger happiness than getting a house to him,” she added.
The prime minister said that the government on 23 January had given around 70,000 houses to the landless and homeless people in the first phase of the Ashrayan project and this time 53,340 more people have got home under the project.
Since assuming office in 1996, her government has given so far 442,608 houses to the homeless, said Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister further said that the people of various quarters particularly the government officials and business people are inspired with the government’s Ashrayan project and extended their hands to this endeavour.
She said it’s a matter of joy that the spirit of providing houses to homeless has arisen among the people of the country.
Hasina also said the interest of giving houses to the people has once again proved that “human beings are meant for human beings.”
Today, the highest 12,436 houses were given in Rangpur division, while 10,547 in Chattogram, 7,630 in Dhaka, 7,172 in Rajshahi, 7,153 in Barishal, 911 in Khulna, 2,512 in Mymensingh and 1,979 houses were given in Sylhet division.
According to the lists prepared under the Ashrayan project, the number of homeless and landless families (under class-Ka) is 293,361 in the country, while the number of only homeless families (under class-Kha) is 592,261.
A theme song on the Ashrayan project was played at the house distribution ceremony.
PM’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function.
The prime minister later exchanged views with the beneficiaries of the housing scheme being connected from different parts of the country.