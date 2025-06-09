Chief Adviser leaves for London today
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka for London on Monday evening a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) aiming to enhance bilateral relations.
"A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for London at about 7.30 pm today, Monday," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
On 4 June 2025, acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique at a curtain-raiser briefing said the Chief Adviser will be granted an audience with His Majesty King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with other senior ministers, political leaders, and influential figures from the policy and business communities are expected to meet the Chief Adviser.
In a significant recognition of his global contributions, Prof Yunus has been nominated by King Charles III for the 'King Charles III Harmony Award 2025', honouring his lifelong work to promote peace, sustainability, and harmony between people and the environment.
The award will be conferred at a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on 12 June.
Established in 1990, The King’s Foundation, a UK-based charity founded by then Prince of Wales, bestows the prestigious award annually on individuals with exemplary achievements in sustainable development and humanitarian causes.
During the visit, Prof Yunus is also expected to hold courtesy meetings with the Secretaries-General of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), highlighting Bangladesh’s broader international engagements.
As part of his public diplomacy efforts, he will deliver a special speech at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, on 11 June.
The Chief Adviser is expected to return home on 14 June.