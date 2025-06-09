Chief Adviser leaves for London today

The award will be conferred at a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on 12 June.

Established in 1990, The King’s Foundation, a UK-based charity founded by then Prince of Wales, bestows the prestigious award annually on individuals with exemplary achievements in sustainable development and humanitarian causes.

During the visit, Prof Yunus is also expected to hold courtesy meetings with the Secretaries-General of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), highlighting Bangladesh’s broader international engagements.

As part of his public diplomacy efforts, he will deliver a special speech at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, on 11 June.

The Chief Adviser is expected to return home on 14 June.