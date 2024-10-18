Elections next year may be possible: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said holding the next parliamentary election could be possible next year.
He also mentioned that this was his primary assumption as there are a lot of factors to be considered for the election.
Asif Nazrul said this in response to a question of Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury at a Channel-I programme ‘Ajker Patrika’ Thursday night.
“I think it might be possible to organise the election next year. There are many factors involved. This is my primary assumption,” he said.
The law adviser further said there are many steps involved in organising the election. A search committee is required to form the new election commission (EC). You need a PSC chairman for the search; that appointment has been done.
Elaborating the steps further, Asif Nazrul said the first task of the election commission would be to update the voter list; a proper voter list has to be prepared. These steps have to be considered for the election.
The search committee will be formed soon, he added. “Then the election commission will be formed.”
The law adviser said, “I’m sure you don’t want an election to be organised by a fake election commission. No one believed the Habibul Awal (election) commission would hold a fair election. No one can even imagine this.”
“The first task of the election commission would be to update the voter list. The fascist government manipulated the voter list for the staged election in 2024. Maybe they had a fear about the outcome if the BNP participated in the election,” Asif Nazrul stated.
The law adviser also urged the Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury to find out what happened with the voter list of 2024. “That is why a proper voter list is necessary before the vote. None but the election commission can order preparing the voter list. This cannot be even at the order of the chief adviser.”
Asif Nazrul also spoke about the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, the international crimes tribunal and prices of daily essentials.
When asked about the public perception that Asif Nazrul is the most powerful adviser, he said this was a completely negative propaganda. He enjoys equal power like other advisers.
He also disclosed that chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus discusses the most with student leaders about anything and then the decisions are taken rationally.