PM returns home ending tour to USA, UK

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today, Wednesday returned home from London after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the USA and the UK.

A commercial flight (BG-208) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:15pm.

Earlier, on her way back home from London, the prime minister roamed every nook and corner of the flight, exchanged pleasantries with the passengers and also took pictures with them.