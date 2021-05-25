Palestine ambassador dismayed over removal of Israel ban on Bangladeshi passport

Palestine ambassador in Dhaka Yousef SY Ramadan expressed dismay over removing the sentence ' valid for travelling except to Israel’ from the e-passport of Bangladesh and hoped that Bangladesh would restore it.

The ambassador expressed this reaction to this correspondent over mobile on Monday afternoon. The ambassador was also asked about the phone conversation he had with the ambassador-at-large of the Prime Minister’s Office M Ziauddin. Yousef Ramadan talked to M Ziauddin over the passport issue on Sunday.

According to the foreign ministry sources, the Bangladesh government removed the mention of Israel from the passport six month ago. However, the government has said ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders is still in effect and the change was to maintain the global standard of the passport.