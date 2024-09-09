Govt’s stance is clear, no more mob justice: Chief adviser’s special assistant Mahfuz Alam

At the briefing, a journalist asked a question that they had learned the students placed three recommendations.

Firstly, the students wanted that there should be no politics in the country using religion; secondly, teachers and students cannot be involved in politics on campus; and thirdly, several incidents of mob justice took place and students made recommendations to stop it. What is the position of the government and the chief justice on these three issues?

In reply, Mahfuz Alam said the government’s position is very clear on mob justice and it by no means would be allowed to happen.

He further said legal actions will be taken on all kinds of attacks including mob justice and attacks on various shrines as well as on individuals for personal vendetta.

The special envoy stressed if there are agents or friends of the autocrat or fascist regime, the mob will not try them and those people must be handed over to the law.

Various steps have been taken in this regard so that the trial could take place as per law, but people must not resort to mob justice, he reiterated.