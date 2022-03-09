People will extend support when country runs with motherly affection: PM Hasina

Pointing out the basic objective of her government’s success, she told the audience that people of Bangladesh have extended their supports to her as they realised they would be benefited and they would get development.

Sheikh Hasina said she achieved support and faith from the people that is her main strength, and added “The people realised that if I am with them, they definitely would be beneficiaries.”

But, it was not that much easy, she said, adding that her entire family -- including father, mother, three brothers and two sister- in-laws – were assassinated in Bangladesh and only her younger sister and she survived the assassination.

The prime minister said when she had returned home after the assassination, the killers of her family and “war criminals” were in power. “So, my journey was not very smooth,” she said.