Perform duties properly to enforce coronavirus directives: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday directed all the authorities concerned to perform their duties properly to ensure the government’s directives are implemented appropriately to battle the fresh wave of the Covid-19 in the country.
“We’ve already issued some directives to check coronavirus outbreak. You all will have to pay special attention so that people follow the directives properly,” she said while inaugurating the newly constructed multi-storied head office of the National Security Intelligence (NSI).
The prime minister declared the 20-storied head office building open, joining the function virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.
She said her government is aware about keeping the economic activities running, but saving lives of people is the first priority.
Sheikh Hasina said various countries across the world witnessed economic slowdown due to the coronavirus situation, but Bangladesh has been able to keep the economic pace running and its economic growth rate is higher than other South Asian countries. “We’ll have to maintain it (the trend of growth),” she said.
The prime minister asked all to raise public awareness so that people follow the health protection rules and guidelines.
“All will have to keep themselves protected and protect others. You all who are in-charge throughout the country will have to perform your duties properly,” she said.
Extending her thanks to the NSI members for playing a role in fighting the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, she asked the NSI members to play more significant role this time.
PM’s security affairs adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique was present at the function that was moderated by the PM’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.
NSI director general major general TM Jobaer delivered the welcome speech.
On 17 January 2015, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of the 20-storied building for the NSI head office.