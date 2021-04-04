Perform duties properly to enforce coronavirus directives: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday directed all the authorities concerned to perform their duties properly to ensure the government’s directives are implemented appropriately to battle the fresh wave of the Covid-19 in the country.

“We’ve already issued some directives to check coronavirus outbreak. You all will have to pay special attention so that people follow the directives properly,” she said while inaugurating the newly constructed multi-storied head office of the National Security Intelligence (NSI).

The prime minister declared the 20-storied head office building open, joining the function virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.