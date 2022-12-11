PM Hasina seeks international support to implement National Adaptation Plan

She said Bangladesh government now spends 6 or 7 per cent of its GDP for climate adaptation and has recently launched the NAP for 2023-2050.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has set up a Climate Change Trust Fund back in 2009 after COP15 with its own resources, she said, the fund has so far implemented 800 projects for both climate adaptation and mitigation.

“Our NAP will complement the work being done under our Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. I invite our partners from the international public and private sectors to join us in this effort in the spirit of the Paris Agreement,” said Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister also called upon all major carbon emitting countries to further enhance the scope of their nationally determined contributions in parallel.

She said, “We must all redouble our efforts to keep the global warming limited to 1.5 degree Centigrade.”