PM Hasina asks army to gain more strength

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the army to gain greater strength to defend Bangladesh in case of any internal or external attack on the country though the nation doesn’t want war against any country.

“We have to achieve more strength as we can remain prepared to face any attack on the country,” she said while virtually raising flags of the eight units and organisations of the Bangladesh Army from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

The prime minister said that the government wants rather peace and friendship, not enmity and war, referring to the foreign policy adopted by the Father of the Nation, “Friendship to all malice to none” in this regard.

“We want to move forward towards prosperity following the path of peace. We want to make Bangladesh a developed country both in economically and socially maintaining friendship to all,” she continued.