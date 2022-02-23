PM Hasina asks Biman to adopt new technology, improve service

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday laid emphasis on improving service quality of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, asking the national flag carrier to put concentration on learning and adopting new technologies to cut dependency on others.

“Biman should put concentration on learning and adopting new technologies to cut dependency on others as it will help save foreign currency,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the state-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Balaka Bhaban in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as the chief guest.

She joined the function virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital.