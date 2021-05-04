PM Hasina asks state-owned companies to be self-reliant

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked state-owned companies like Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL) to be self-reliant so that they do not have to depend on government funds.

The prime minister made the directive while presiding over a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the capital’s NEC Conference Room. She joined the meeting virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

Planning minister MA Mannan briefed reporters after the meeting from an online platform.

“The prime minister instructed the state-owned companies to spend money from their own incomes. No money will be allotted from the government funds in the future. They need to stand on their own feet,” said Mannan.