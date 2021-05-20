PM Hasina hands over Independence Award-2021

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday handed over “Swadhinata Purashkar-2021” (Independence Award-2021), the highest national award of the country, to nine distinguished persons and a research organisation.

The PM attended the award giving ceremony at her official residence Gonobhaban in Dhaka, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

Among the award recipients, AKM Bazlur Rahman, Shaheed Ahsanullah Master, freedom fighter brigadier general Khurshid Uddin Ahmed, and Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu were given the award posthumously for their contributions to independence and the War of Liberation.