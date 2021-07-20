President, PM mourn death of journalist Simon Dring

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of famous British journalist and “true friend of Bangladesh”, Simon Dring, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the President recalled with respect the role Simon Dring played during the Bangladesh War of Liberation in 1971.

Seventy-six-year old Dring, revered as a “true friend” of Bangladesh, also rose to fame for covering wars and revolutions around the world.

He was among about 50 foreign journalists confined to their hotel, the Intercontinental, Dhaka on 25 March 1971.

“Simon Dring played a positive role in informing the world about the genocide in Bangladesh, various news and events of the Liberation War in the world media,” the President mentioned in his message.