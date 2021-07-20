President, PM mourn death of journalist Simon Dring

Abdul Hamid said Dring helped spread the news globally subsequently hastened country’s victory in the Great War of Independence
“At his death, Bangladesh lost a well-wisher and tested friend indeed,” the head of state added.
The Prime Minister, in a condolence message, recalled the brave contributions of Simon Dring to the Liberation War, saying, “He put forth before the world people the information and report regarding the heinous genocide on the black night of 25 March in 1971.”
She also said the British journalist played a significant role in molding opinion in the international arena in favour of the Liberation War.
Sheikh Hasina said that Simon Dring played a role in flourishing the media in the independent Bangladesh, adding that he contributed to the operation of the country's first private television channel Ekushey Television aka ETV.
The Prime Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
A trusted friend of Bangladesh, Simon Dring, 76, passed away in Romania on Friday.
Senior journalist and a former colleague of Simon Dring, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.
The government in 2012 honoured Simon Dring as a friend of Bangladesh during the country’s independence struggle. He worked for The Telegraph, BBC and other important media organisations of the world.
Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul was the chief news editor at Ekushey Television with Simon Dring. He said, “Simon Dring’s wife Fiona was working in Romania and he would go there regularly. That is where he died last Friday.”