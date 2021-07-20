Simon Dring, a trusted friend of Bangladesh, is no more

Renowned British journalist and a trusted friend of Bangladesh, Simon Dring, 76, has passed away. He died in Romania on Friday.

Senior journalist and a former colleague of Simon Dring, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.

The government in 2012 honoured Simon Dring as a friend of Bangladesh during the country’s independence struggle. He worked for The Telegraph, BBC and other important media organisations of the world.

Simon Dring had a pivotal role in establishing Ekushey Television in Bangladesh. This journalist was the pioneer of a new age in television journalism in this country.