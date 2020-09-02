PM Hasina orders prompt measures to modernise DMCH, TSC

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to take quick measures to modernise the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Dhaka University Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) and Public Library with all the modern facilities.

“This is the high time to start the work on rebuilding the institutions with all the modern facilities as everything has got stuck now due to coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

The prime minister said this while witnessing a virtual presentation on the use of land in the proposed plan of the 20-storey “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academic and Administrative Bhaban” at BPATC in Savar and the plan on using land for setting up “Mymensingh Divisional Headquarters” from her official Gonobhaban residence through videoconference.