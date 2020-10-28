PM Hasina urges private banks to back govt’s stimulus packages for small traders

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the private banks to supplement the government’s credit programme for the small traders under its stimulus packages announced to offset the COVID-19 fallout alongside serving the distressed humanity.

“The state-owned banks have been extending support to the credit programme (to the small traders). In this case, if the private banks come forward, there is no doubt that they will be ultimately benefited once the trade and commerce starts in full swing after the present COVID-19 situation,” she said.

The prime minister said this while receiving donations virtually through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence.