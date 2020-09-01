'Pranab Mukherjee made special place in hearts of Bangladesh’s people'

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, reports UNB.

"Pranab Mukherjee was a genuine friend of Bangladesh. He made a special place in the hearts of people in Bangladesh for his commitment towards peace, development and welfare of Bangladesh," Momen said in a message.

The foreign minister had the opportunity to get in touch with Mukherjee when he was commerce minister of India in 1973-1974 and he traveled various places in Dhaka with Mukherjee in at that time.