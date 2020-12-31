President summons JS session on 18 Jan

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday issued an order summoning the first session of coming 2021 on 18 January, reports BSS.
“The 11th session of the Jatiya Sangsad will be held at 4:30pm on 18 January 18,” an official statement said.
President M Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the constitution, it added.
This will be the maiden session of 2021 and in line with the parliamentary practice the president addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.
Before commencing the house proceedings on the day, the parliamentary business advisory committee is likely to hold a meeting, with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, to fix the duration and agendas of the session.
Earlier, the last session, a special one marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was prorogued on 18 November.
The session was held in a limited scale amidst the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.