President summons JS session on 18 Jan

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday issued an order summoning the first session of coming 2021 on 18 January, reports BSS.

“The 11th session of the Jatiya Sangsad will be held at 4:30pm on 18 January 18,” an official statement said.

President M Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the constitution, it added.

This will be the maiden session of 2021 and in line with the parliamentary practice the president addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.