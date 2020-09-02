Priority of national dailies’ online versions for registration: Hasan Mahmud

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the online versions of national daily newspapers will get priority in the registration of online news portals, reports UNB.
The minister came up with the remarks while attending a meeting with the leaders of Sampadak Parishad (Editors' Council) at the secretariat.
“We are working on it so that online versions of daily newspapers can avail registration quickly,” Mahmud said adding that they will get registration on priority basis.
Beside, after the discussion with the journalist leaders, the minister criticised BNP and alleged that “BNP itself is hindering the way of democracy in the country.”
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Daily Sun editor Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, Bangladesh Pratidin editor Naem Nizam, Kaler Kantho editor Imdadul Haq Milan, Bonikbarta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud were present in the meeting among others.
Beside, after the discussion with the journalist leaders, the minister criticised BNP and alleged that “BNP itself is hindering the way of democracy in the country.”
BNP is associated with the party of war criminals (Jamaat) who opposed the liberation war of the country, he said, adding that “They are patronising war criminals, militants”
“Democracy is prevailing in the country and they (BNP) have to step aside from the party of war criminals if they want to establish it,” the minister said.