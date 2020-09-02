Priority of national dailies’ online versions for registration: Hasan Mahmud

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the online versions of national daily newspapers will get priority in the registration of online news portals, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a meeting with the leaders of Sampadak Parishad (Editors' Council) at the secretariat.

“We are working on it so that online versions of daily newspapers can avail registration quickly,” Mahmud said adding that they will get registration on priority basis.