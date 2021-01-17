Produce quality films on Liberation War to counter distorted history: PM Hasina

Noting that the government will develop cinema infrastructures up to upazila-level, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged filmmakers to produce quality films upholding the glorious history and spirit of the Liberation War before the future generations in order to counter distorted history.

“The history of our Liberation War was distorted after the killing of the Father of the Nation on 15 August 1975. So, I’d like to request you to uphold the history before all that we are the victorious nation. We snatched victory through the Liberation War. We need to make more such films so that the future generation can know about the history of our victory,” she said.

Prime minister Hasina was addressing the distribution ceremony of the National Film Awards-2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). She joined the function virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban.