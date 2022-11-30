PM Hasina reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India

He said this while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital city.
Prime Minister’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newspersons after the meeting.
Calling Bangladesh as “a very good friend” of India, the envoy said Bangladesh and India will work together to curb terrorism in this region.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina categorically said that Bangladesh never allowed terrorism.
To this end, she mentioned that terrorism has no religion and boundary.
“Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows using of Bangladesh soil for the purpose,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues including Teesta river water sharing through dialogue.
She urged the Indian businessmen to come up with their investment to 100 economic zones of her country.
Verma said trade and connectivity between Bangladesh and India have increased remarkably in recent times.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina and Verma both also discussed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.
Verma said India will cooperate with Bangladesh in power and energy sector.
He appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Stating that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dedicated his entire life to the people of the country, Sheikh Hasina said following the Bangabandhu’s dedication, she herself is also devoting her life to the countrymen.
Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meeting.