PM Hasina reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India

He said this while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital city.

Prime Minister’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newspersons after the meeting.

Calling Bangladesh as “a very good friend” of India, the envoy said Bangladesh and India will work together to curb terrorism in this region.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina categorically said that Bangladesh never allowed terrorism.

To this end, she mentioned that terrorism has no religion and boundary.

“Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows using of Bangladesh soil for the purpose,” she said.