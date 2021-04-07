Public transport begins operating in all city corporations

Public transport services resumed operations in all city corporation areas from Wednesday morning following the decisions the government took on Tuesday. The city corporations are -- include Dhaka north and south, Chattogram, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal, Cumilla, Rangpur and Mymensingh.
In Dhaka, a number of public transports were seen plying in Karwan Bazar, Farmgate and Shahbagh areas with half their capacity. The movement of inter-district bus service, however, remained suspended.
The government withdrew the decision of keeping public transports suspended within two days of issuing the order to curb the rising trend of novel coronavirus infection. The transports will move from dawn to dusk with half of their capacity. Commuters will have to pay 60 per cent extra fare.
Earlier, on 31 March, the government increased public transports’ fare by 60 per cent and directed to operate those keeping half of the seats empty. But from 5 April, the government suspended movement of all types of public transports.
On 6 April, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed public transports to operate on condition between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, considering the sufferings of people and office-goers amid the lockdown.
He also said disinfecting the transports after every trip, wearing masks of transport-related people and passengers and use of hand sanitisers have to be ensured.
Quader further said that no bus can realise more than 60 per cent extra fare and inter-district transports will remain shut until the next order.