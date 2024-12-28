Govt to complete trial of all crimes against humanity before next Victory Day

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul said the government is determined to complete the judicial process and ensure trial of all previously committed crimes against humanity by the fascist Sheikh Hasina-led government before next Victory Day.

“We will observe the next Victory Day after completing all the trials of crimes against humanity committed by fascists Hasina led government through International Crime Tribunal (ICT)”, he added.

The law adviser was addressing the opening session of the second day of National Dialogue 2024 titled "Unity, Reform, and Elections" organized by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies at the Krishi bid Institute in Dhaka's Khamarbari here today.

Asif Nazrul said, “We are committed to ensure justice of killings of July uprising along with the previous crimes against humanity committed by the former fascist government. Our priority is to ensure justice. After taking charge, we had to go through tough times as responsible actors were not functioning”.

“There were no prosecutors, we had to appoint new prosecutors and reconstruct the whole system to function properly”, he said, adding, “We are working day and night with our best efforts. Our whole team is working in full-swing to serve the best. I hope we will be able to complete the major judicial issues and trials within the next year”.