Govt to complete trial of all crimes against humanity before next Victory Day
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul said the government is determined to complete the judicial process and ensure trial of all previously committed crimes against humanity by the fascist Sheikh Hasina-led government before next Victory Day.
“We will observe the next Victory Day after completing all the trials of crimes against humanity committed by fascists Hasina led government through International Crime Tribunal (ICT)”, he added.
The law adviser was addressing the opening session of the second day of National Dialogue 2024 titled "Unity, Reform, and Elections" organized by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies at the Krishi bid Institute in Dhaka's Khamarbari here today.
Asif Nazrul said, “We are committed to ensure justice of killings of July uprising along with the previous crimes against humanity committed by the former fascist government. Our priority is to ensure justice. After taking charge, we had to go through tough times as responsible actors were not functioning”.
“There were no prosecutors, we had to appoint new prosecutors and reconstruct the whole system to function properly”, he said, adding, “We are working day and night with our best efforts. Our whole team is working in full-swing to serve the best. I hope we will be able to complete the major judicial issues and trials within the next year”.
He said during the last 15 years, at least four big crimes against humanity were committed by Awami league such as Pilkhana killing, Shapla Chattar Killing, July killing, and enforced disappearances over the whole ruling period of Awami League.
Commenting on the Pilkhana carnage, the adviser said, “From our law ministry side, there are no obstacles to set innocent (the then BDR) Jawans free from jail following judicial procedures.”
Replying to a query on bringing reforms to the cyber security act, he said, “Repealing the whole act won’t be a good decision because digital crimes committed using digital technologies are known and acknowledged by the whole world”.
“Again, to counter the digital offences like hacking, digital forgery or money trafficking using digital platforms, we need some regulations. But reforms in some sections of the act is must,” he added.
The adviser called upon all to criticize the government but with love saying, “We have nothing without the love and respect of mass people. Our request to the people is that ‘do criticize our works with love’. We are ready to accept all the positive criticism”.
“We were given the charge in such a situation when the whole administrative system was collapsed. That’s why we are having a hard time that no one faced ever-before in this country,” he added.
Attorney general Md Asaduzzaman said, “We are giving priority on maintaining the standard of judicial process following international standard so that no one can raise finger to the judicial process. Those who commited crimes using political power against mass people will be tried under the international crime tribunal”.
Asked whether they will be able to ensure justice to the marginal people, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Mohammad Tazul Islam said, “The focus of the International Crimes Tribunal is on the top commanders of the crimes. The main goal is to hold the heads of the crimes accountable. It is difficult for us to work at grassroot level to ensure justice of the marginal people”.
BNP leader Zahir Uddin Swapan, Jamaat-e-Islami's central media and publicity secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda, Islami Andolan Bangladesh presidium member Ashraf Ali Akanda, victim of enforced disappearances- Didarul Bhuiyan, Mayer Dak convener Sanjida Islam Tuli, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal organising secretary Aman Ullah Aman, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir secretary general Jahidul Islam and Jahid Ahasn from Anti-discrimination Students’ Movement also addressed the session, moderated by Monir Haider.