Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the government is taking all kinds of preparations to hold the country’s next general election in a free and fair manner.

“The next election will be held in a free and fair manner, and we are taking all kinds of preparations,” she said while outgoing Switzerland ambassador Nathalie Chuard called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office.

Prime Minister’s Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the meeting.