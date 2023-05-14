I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon the engineers, key-force of the country’s development, to uphold Bangladesh’s existing development spree.
“The trend of development of Bangladesh has to be continued and it’s my only expectation to you (engineers). . . InshAllah, none could stop the development journey of Bangladesh,” she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) as the chief guest on the IEB premises in the capital.
Mentioning that they are working relentlessly for the development of the country’s people, the prime minister said that “You people (engineers) are the main force of the country’s development.”
She said Bangladesh is moving towards development when the Awami League came to the government and hoped that all would remain sincere so that “we could continue this development progress”.
“Our goal is to build the country as ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041,” Sheikh Hasina said, adding that they will implement the Delta Plan-2100 so none of the country would suffer anymore and generation to generation would get a decent and developed live.
“I expect that you (engineers) will do the work keeping it in your mind,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina categorically said her government never takes any unnecessary mega projects. “We don’t take unnecessary mega projects,” she said.
She said the matter on which she always put emphasis the most is that which plan will bring optimum benefits for the people of the country and the government will be able to earn from that.
We’ve taken another decision. Now again there is a tendency to impose sanctions, sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism, I’ve said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions
“Many people said many things regarding the mega projects. But, when the projects are completed, the mass people are enjoying the benefits of these,” she added.
In this connection, the prime minister wanted to know that what those people, who criticised these mega projects, wanted to say.
“Whatever the project we take, at first we think how much the people of the country will be benefited. And what will be the return of that project after its completion and how quickly it will come,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said that she never ever accepts any project with huge amount of money that gives by any country or any organisation which does not bring any good for the country and its people.
“I want to inform you (engineers) this. And I will never accept that. Because, I will do that which will be applicable for our country,” she said.
The prime minister said the development that has been done by the government was not capital-centric. “We have done our development up to the rural areas,” she said.
Sheiks Hasina further said that the tendency to migrate from rural areas to city has been reduced as the government been able to supply power, upgrade communication system and established Digital Bangladesh.
Referring to the establishment of hundred economic zones across the country, Sheikh Hasina said that no indiscriminate establishment of industries will be allowed.
“We have created specific places for industries where all services will be available. We have to save our arable lands to continue our food production,” she emphasised.
She also put emphasis on establishing food processing and agricultural products processing industries in the country.
Many countries are approaching us now; Brazil wants to build their bridge over the Amazon. We’ve said that our people are ready whenever needed and we are ready to cooperate
The prime minister reiterated her stance not to continue huge subsidy in power, energy and agricultural sector for a long time.
“We have to reduce this subsidy, we have to keep that in our mind,” she said.
With IEB president engineer Md. Nurul Huda in the chair, IEB general secretary rngineer Md. Shahadat Hossain (Shiblu) also spoke.
IEB Dhaka Centre chairman engineer Mollah M Abdul Hossain delivered welcome address.
On the outset, a video on the country’s mega projects with a song was screened at the event.
At the ceremony, the prime minister also handed over awards (gold medal) and certificates to different levels of engineers, centre, sub-centre, engineering division and graduates of AMIE section.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will not purchase anything from any country if it imposes sanctions.
“We’ve taken another decision. Now again there is a tendency to impose sanctions, sanctions on those by whom we contain terrorism, I’ve said that I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said, “What more could happen to me? My parents, brothers and sisters all have been killed. I’ve nothing to lose. But, I want to take my country forward.”
Reiterating her determination to build a smart Bangladesh, the prime minister said, “I want to build a smart Bangladesh where there will be a smart population, smart economy and smart production system. We want the people of the country to be smart in all fields starting from medicine. We want to develop skilled population. We will not lag behind others.”
Calling upon the engineers to work thinking about the welfare of the people of the country, she said: “Wherever you work, you have to work with self-confidence, self-esteem and love for the country and think about the welfare of the people of the country.
Mentioning that many countries want Bangladesh’s cooperation in building bridges like the Padma Bridge, the prime minister said, “We have not only shown our capability by building the Padma Bridge with our own funds, but also all of us who have worked there, from our engineers, have accumulated their own experience.”
She added that “Many countries are approaching us now; Brazil wants to build their bridge over the Amazon. We’ve said that our people are ready whenever needed and we are ready to cooperate.”