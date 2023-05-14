I will not buy anything from those who will give sanctions: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon the engineers, key-force of the country’s development, to uphold Bangladesh’s existing development spree.

“The trend of development of Bangladesh has to be continued and it’s my only expectation to you (engineers). . . InshAllah, none could stop the development journey of Bangladesh,” she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) as the chief guest on the IEB premises in the capital.

Mentioning that they are working relentlessly for the development of the country’s people, the prime minister said that “You people (engineers) are the main force of the country’s development.”

She said Bangladesh is moving towards development when the Awami League came to the government and hoped that all would remain sincere so that “we could continue this development progress”.