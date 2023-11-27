PM Hasina for masterplan over use of land in upazilas

“The prime minister has instructed that every upazila should have a master plan in terms of land use,” Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said at a briefing at the secretariat after the cabinet meeting.

He further informed the media that the Local Government Division has already taken initiative in this regard and started working to formulate the masterplan.

According to the cabinet secretary, the prime minister asked the authorities concerned to complete the formulation of the plan within the quickest possible time.