Russia keen to build second nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, says envoy to PM Hasina

He said both agreed to explore potential in Bangladesh’s agriculture sector and expand cooperation in other areas.

Sheikh Hasina highly appreciated Russia’s cooperation with Bangladesh in its various sectors, particularly the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

She recalled the cooperation and assistance of the then Soviet Union during the Liberation War of Bangladesh and after its independence.

The prime minister also mentioned that many students had studied in Russia, especially in its medical colleges, and said those who had helped Bangladesh during its trying time have special places in the hearts of the people of this country.

She also said Bangladesh government will be happy to receive Russian president Vladimir Putin if he visits Bangladesh.