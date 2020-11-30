Sculpture and idol quite different things: State Minister

Newly-inducted state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Sunday said there is a difference between a sculpture and idol, and sculptures are there in almost all the countries of the world.
“A sculpture and an idol are not the same. Sculptures are there in almost all the countries of the world...those who’re opposing Bangabandhu’s sculptures , they don’t understanding it,” he said.
The new state minister made the remarks replying to a question from reporters after an introductory meeting with his ministry officials at the Bangladesh Secretariat.
He said there are portraits on coins of many countries and similarly the coins of Bangladesh also have Bangabandhu’s portrait.
In reply to another question, Faridul Haque said his party general secretary Obaidul Quader made a statement over the issue. “Have patience, it’ll be solved through discussions.”
He said some bad people are there in every society who want to spoil the nice atmosphere of communal harmony to gain their parochial interest. But prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to rein in the clique of evil-elements with an iron hand making a beautiful environment of communal harmony in Bangladesh, he added.
Mentioning that secularism is one of the basic principles of the Constitution, the new state minister said the government has relentlessly been working to ensure the equal rights for the people of all religions upholding the spirit of secularism.
The people of all communities have been living in the country maintaining the communal harmony for a long time, he added.