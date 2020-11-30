Sculpture and idol quite different things: State Minister

Newly-inducted state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Sunday said there is a difference between a sculpture and idol, and sculptures are there in almost all the countries of the world.

“A sculpture and an idol are not the same. Sculptures are there in almost all the countries of the world...those who’re opposing Bangabandhu’s sculptures , they don’t understanding it,” he said.

The new state minister made the remarks replying to a question from reporters after an introductory meeting with his ministry officials at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said there are portraits on coins of many countries and similarly the coins of Bangladesh also have Bangabandhu’s portrait.