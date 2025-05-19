Govt decides to withdraw over 10,000 ‘political’ cases

A case was filed against 15 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organizations in Manikganj on 29 November 2022, on charges of sabotage and creating panic in the public mind.

In that case, Masud Parvez, joint convener of the district Jatiyabadi Jubo Dal, and Jasim Uddin alias Akash, a Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal activist, were arrested that night. In the case, the BNP leaders and activists were accused of carrying out sabotage by exploding crude bombs.

Referring to the case as a 'ghost' and 'harassing' case, Manikganj District BNP President Afroza Khan Rita said that to thwart a BNP rally in Dhaka on 10 December 2022, cases were filed in absentia against BNP leaders and activists and many leaders and activists were later arrested in the cases.

Former General Secretary of Manikganj District BNP and currently a member of the District BNP Convening Committee, SA Jinnah Kabir said that 33 fake and harassing cases were also filed in his name during the previous Awami League regime.