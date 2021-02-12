Told police to take action against Ron Haque as per law: Home minister

Following the arrest of Ron Haque Sikder, managing director of Sikder Group, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that he had asked police to take action as per the law.

“I asked police to take action as per the law. It is not that there will be any separate law implemented for them. Whatever are the rule, will be applied,” the minister told Prothom Alo.

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police of DMP’s Gulshan division arrested Ron Haque Sikder from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:00am today (Friday) as he had come to attend the funeral of his father Zainul Haque Sikder, the chairman of the Sikder Group.