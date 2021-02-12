Ron Haque Sikder arrested

Ron Haque Sikder, the managing director of Sikder Group, has been arrested as he arrived in Dhaka to attend the funeral of his father Zainul Haque Sikder, the chairman of the Sikder Group.
A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police of DMP’s Gulshan division arrested him from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:00am today (Friday).
Ron Haque remained fugitive to avoid arrest in a case filed against him for attempting to murder two officials of Exim Bank.
Additional deputy commissioner of DB, Golam Saqlain told Prothom Alo that Ron Haque has been shown arrested in a case filed by Exim Bank. Another accused Dipu Haque Sikder, brother of Ron Haque Sikder, could not be arrested as he has not returned the country.
Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder left Dhaka on an air ambulance as ‘patients’. They claimed that the aircraft belonging to R&R Aviation Ltd, owned by the group, was an air ambulance and used to leave the country on 25 May afternoon last year.
The two brothers accused in a murder case had permission from all concerned authorities in the country to make the departure.
Earlier, director of Exim Bank Sirajul Islam filed a case against Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder, sons of Sikder Group owner Zainul Haque Sikder.
In the case statement, Sirajul accused Ron and Dipu to have attempted to murder Exim Bank managing director Mohammad Haider Ali Miah and additional managing director Mohammad Firoz Hossain, shooting at them as they did not accept their mortgage documents for a loan.
Additionally, the Sikder brothers had allegedly tortured the two top bank officials at their Banani residence and forced them to sign a blank paper.