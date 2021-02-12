Ron Haque Sikder arrested

Ron Haque Sikder, the managing director of Sikder Group, has been arrested as he arrived in Dhaka to attend the funeral of his father Zainul Haque Sikder, the chairman of the Sikder Group.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police of DMP’s Gulshan division arrested him from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:00am today (Friday).

Ron Haque remained fugitive to avoid arrest in a case filed against him for attempting to murder two officials of Exim Bank.

Additional deputy commissioner of DB, Golam Saqlain told Prothom Alo that Ron Haque has been shown arrested in a case filed by Exim Bank. Another accused Dipu Haque Sikder, brother of Ron Haque Sikder, could not be arrested as he has not returned the country.

Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder left Dhaka on an air ambulance as ‘patients’. They claimed that the aircraft belonging to R&R Aviation Ltd, owned by the group, was an air ambulance and used to leave the country on 25 May afternoon last year.