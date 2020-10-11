Two additional attorney generals resign

Additional attorney generals Murad Reza and Momtaz Uddin Fakir have submitted their resignation letters.
Murad sent his resignation letter to the president through the law ministry on Sunday morning. Momtaz has sent the resignation letter to the president through the solicitor office of the ministry citing personal reasons.
The duo submitted their resignation letters within three days of appointment of AM Amin Uddin as the new attorney general.
The duo submitted their resignation letters within three days of appointment of AM Amin Uddin as the new attorney general.
President Abdul Hamid appointed Amin on Thursday after the attorney general post fell vacant following the death of Mahbubey Alam on 27 September.
Earlier on 1 September, SM Munir got the appointment of additional attorney general.
The number of additional attorney general will stand at one in the country if the resignation letters of the duo are accepted.
Murad was appointed as additional attorney general on 27 March 2009 and Momtaz on 4 July 2010.