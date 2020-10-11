Two additional attorney generals resign

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Additional attorney generals Murad Reza and Momtaz Uddin Fakir have submitted their resignation letters.

Murad sent his resignation letter to the president through the law ministry on Sunday morning. Momtaz has sent the resignation letter to the president through the solicitor office of the ministry citing personal reasons.

The duo submitted their resignation letters within three days of appointment of AM Amin Uddin as the new attorney general.

The duo submitted their resignation letters within three days of appointment of AM Amin Uddin as the new attorney general.

Advertisement

President Abdul Hamid appointed Amin on Thursday after the attorney general post fell vacant following the death of Mahbubey Alam on 27 September.

Earlier on 1 September, SM Munir got the appointment of additional attorney general.

The number of additional attorney general will stand at one in the country if the resignation letters of the duo are accepted.

Murad was appointed as additional attorney general on 27 March 2009 and Momtaz on 4 July 2010.

More News

Maintain austerity in spending public money as COVID may hit again massively: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addresses as the chief guest the Annual Performance Agreement Signing Ceremony-2020 through video conference from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 17 September 2020

College students, teachers told not to ‘tarnish image of govt’ on social media

College students, teachers told not to ‘tarnish image of govt’ on social media

Death penalty for rape: Ministry sending amendments to cabinet

Death penalty for rape: Ministry sending amendments to cabinet

DIFE formulates guideline on occupational safety and health

DIFE formulates guideline on occupational safety and health