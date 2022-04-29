Two more rural development academies to be set up in Jamalpur, Rangpur

The Cabinet Secretary also said although the local government ministry has initiated it, lots of ministries have the involvement with this job and according to the allocation of business the ministry of disaster management would lead it.

Replying to a query regarding the policy, he said the United Nations (UN) has told the government that Bangladesh should have a volunteer policy as Bangladesh is mainly a pioneer country of volunteer activities.

Anwarul Islam said many countries have the policy but Bangladesh, as the first country, done it in an organised manner in 1973 under Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and then the volunteer activities expanded to many countries.

Due to the policy, foreign volunteers could work in Bangladesh while similarly local volunteers could also work as UN volunteers in different countries, he said.

He said beyond the schedule, the Cabinet also discussed about the recent Diarrhoea in the capital and flash-flood in haors.

The Cabinet Secretary said Dhaka WASA (Water and Sanitation Authority) has conducted tests in different areas but it didn’t find any bacteria on the source of its water.