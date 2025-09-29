Govt holidays begin from 1 Oct, offices to remain shut for 4 days
A two-day public holiday will begin on Wednesday, 1 October on the occasion of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
The two-day holiday is followed by the regular weekend on Friday and Saturday, thus, keeping all offices closed for four consecutive days from 1 to 4 October.
There will be a general holiday by executive order on Wednesday, 1 October on the occasion of Bijaya Nabami of Durga Puja, a general holiday on Thursday, 2 October on Bijaya Dashami, according to the gazette on holidays for 2025.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued the gazette on public holidays for government, semi-government and statutory offices, and autonomous and semi-autonomous offices in October last year.
There will be holiday for the Muslim on 4 October, Saturday on the occasion of Fateha-e-Yazdaham, for the Buddhists on 5 October, Sunday on the occasion of Prabarana Purnima, and for the Hindus on 6 October, Monday on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, according to the gazette on public holidays.
Meanwhile, educational institutions across the country have been closed for 12 days on the occasion of Durga Puja, with the holidays beginning on 28 October and ending on Tuesday, 7 October.