No crisis of oxygen in Bangladesh: Health minister

“Our government is also trying to bring the vaccine jabs and the PMO and the foreign ministry have been working on it. Our prime minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly requested the Indian prime minister to ensure the vaccine supply. So, we hope we may get the vaccine quickly, but we couldn’t know the exact time. We’ll be able to know about it within a few days,” the minister said.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters on the premises of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS).

Maleque said the government is also trying to collect vaccines from China, Russia and the USA. “There’s a progress in this regard, and we think we’ll be able to procure vaccines from there.”

He said China has already made a commitment to provide Bangladesh with 500,000 vaccine doses and the government is now waiting to receive it.

The minister said there is a crisis of the vaccine all over the world due to less production compared to its demand while the rich countries bought 70 per cent of the jabs.

He said the government has sent letters to Beximco and Serum to have the vaccine as per the agreement. “Our prime minister urged her Indian counterpart during his visit to Bangladesh to give the vaccine in due time and he assured her of doing so.”

He said the Bangladesh foreign ministry has regular contact with the Indian foreign ministry over the matter, but there is an embargo by the government of that country on the vaccine export. “All countries will get the vaccine when the embargo will be lifted.”

He said they have heard that India is facing a crisis of raw materials that are used for making the vaccine. “India imports the raw materials from the US. The US has also kept the export of raw materials suspended. So, there is international business politics over the vaccine.”