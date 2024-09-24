Time to carry out reforms likely to be extended: Badiul Alam Majumder

Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the electoral reform commission, said the timeline for reform action taken by the interim government would likely be extended.

He said this while replying to a question from a journalist at the National Press Club on Tuesday afternoon.

National Girl Child Advocacy Forum (NGCAF) organised the press conference to unveil a report on the state of girl child in Bangladesh.

At the press conference, a journalist raised the issue of an interview of Army chief with Reuters where he stated that army will help the interim government complete key reforms so that elections could be held within the next 18 months.

He asked Badiul Alam Majumder whether the reform can be completed and elections be held within one and a half years?