Time to carry out reforms likely to be extended: Badiul Alam Majumder
Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the electoral reform commission, said the timeline for reform action taken by the interim government would likely be extended.
He said this while replying to a question from a journalist at the National Press Club on Tuesday afternoon.
National Girl Child Advocacy Forum (NGCAF) organised the press conference to unveil a report on the state of girl child in Bangladesh.
At the press conference, a journalist raised the issue of an interview of Army chief with Reuters where he stated that army will help the interim government complete key reforms so that elections could be held within the next 18 months.
He asked Badiul Alam Majumder whether the reform can be completed and elections be held within one and a half years?
Badiul Alam replied, "I’m not supposed to know it. I assume this will be decided upon dialogue between the government and political parties. I have nothing to do about this."
Another journalist later asked if carrying out reforms is possible in this timeframe.
Badiul Alam Majumder said, "I don’t know. I think this would be extended. Dialogues will take place between political parties and the government. Perhaps a roadmap will be created and decisions will be made collectively."
Replying to a question as to what electoral reforms his commission will carry out, Badiul Alam Majumder said, "We will review the electoral system and all aspects of the electoral system and make recommendations based on it. We don’t have the duty of implementation. We have been given 90 days."
The interim government has formed six commissions to reform the constitution, electoral system, police, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission and public administration.
The commissions will start work from October. The government expects the commissions to submit their reports within 31 December. Then the interim government led by the chief adviser will hold second-phase dialogue with political parties to discuss the reforms in key sectors.
This timeline was set during the chief adviser’s meeting with heads of six commissions on 19 September.