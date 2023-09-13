Individual can't own more than 60 bighas of arable land

No individual can own more than 60 bighas of cultivable land as per the proposed Land Reforms Bill 2023.
If anyone inherits more than this, he/she must keep 60 bighas of arable land and relinquish the ownership of the remaining lands. And the government can acquire the remaining land with fixed compensation.
Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury disclosed this at a press conference on the Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act 2023 and other issues at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Land secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and joint secretary Md Khalilur Rahman were also present.
Earlier on Tuesday, parliament passed the Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Bill 2023 unanimously by voice votes.
At the press conference, journalists asked questions on the proposed Land Reforms Bill 2023.
A land ministry official said once the Zamindars owned most of the land. A law was enacted in 1950 barring anyone from owning more than 375 bighas of land.
After Bangladesh became independent, father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman decreased the amount of land ownership to 100 bighas.
In 1984, military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad set the ceiling of land ownership at 60 bighas, but the provisions of the ordinance are yet to be implemented. Now, the government has moved to implement it.
When asked what would happen to those who inherit more than 60 bighas of land, land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said a person can keep the highest 60 bighas of land as arable land.
Land secretary Md Khalilur Rahman said if the inherited land is more than 60 bighas, the land owner can keep 60 bigahs that they like. The government can turn the remaining lands into khas land by giving compensation through fixed amounts.
There are eight exceptions including cooperative association on the land ownership and they can own more than 60 bighas of land.
Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said the issue will be fixed by issuing guidelines.
Explaining the matter, joint secretary (law) Md Khalilur Rahman told the journalists that provision barring anyone from owning more than 60 bighas of land is nothing new. There was also an ordinance in 1984, which has not been implemented in over the past 40 years.
As a new law is being enacted following a court order on repealing the ordinance issued during the military regime, the matter has come to limelight, he added.