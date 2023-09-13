Individual can't own more than 60 bighas of arable land

No individual can own more than 60 bighas of cultivable land as per the proposed Land Reforms Bill 2023.

If anyone inherits more than this, he/she must keep 60 bighas of arable land and relinquish the ownership of the remaining lands. And the government can acquire the remaining land with fixed compensation.

Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury disclosed this at a press conference on the Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act 2023 and other issues at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Land secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and joint secretary Md Khalilur Rahman were also present.