Durga Puja: PM Tarique Rahman to visit 3 divisions in a day to greet devotees

"The Prime Minister will visit three districts to see the puja mandaps. He will first go to Rangpur in the morning, followed by Rajshahi and Chattogram," he said.

Rumon said this would be the first time a head of the government in Bangladesh would visit Durga Puja mandaps outside the capital during the Hindu community's biggest religious festival.

During the visits, the Premier will exchange greetings and speak with devotees, he added.

Tarique Rahman is scheduled to leave Tejgaon Airport in Dhaka by military aircraft at 9:00 am tomorrow, Saturday.